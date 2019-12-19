NORFOLK, Virginia — Lieutenant Governor Justin Fairfax says he's considering a run for governor.

Fairfax hasn't put out an official bid or said exactly when he wants to make a run for the position, but a spokesperson confirmed he's planning.

He'll also be in Norfolk for a good portion of the day on Thursday making several stops at Chesterfield Academy, Sweet jams Cafe and Grandy Village Learning Center.

13News Now plans to interview Fairfax to talk about his plans to run, but according to the Progress-Index, Fairfax told a group of senior citizens at an event in Fort Lee. Even though the announcement was in an unofficial capacity, he said he's looking at a run in 2021.

Fairfax was elected to his current position in 2017. He was at the center of a scandal earlier this year after two women accused him of rape and sexual assault.

Dr. Vanessa Tyson said Fairfax sexually assaulted her at the 2004 Democratic National Convention, while Meredith Watson claimed he assaulted her during their time at Duke University.

Fairfax has called for a full investigation into both matters to set the record straight. He says he's confident he would be found innocent and wants the allegations to be resolved.

