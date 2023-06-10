Sen. Kaine says citizens are 'frightened' of government shutdown, starts bill to prevent future stoppages

The "End Shutdown Act" would ensure in future impasses, continuing resolution to fund government would automatically kick in.

WASHINGTON — The nation is now six days past the most recent government shutdown scare... and exactly six weeks away from the next possible deadline on November 17.

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Virginia) says his colleagues needlessly "frightened" citizens, who may have had concerns about VA benefits or tax refunds from the IRS, by pushing the country to the brink of a shutdown last weekend.

There have been 20 shutdowns since 1977.

Kaine has submitted a bill he hopes prevents any future shutdowns from taking place.

"And so that's why I have introduced the 'End Shutdown Act.' There are a number of bills like this that would essentially take shutdown off the table. If you don't have a budget deal at a critical date, you do a continuing resolution with increasing pressure on the body to finally reach a year-end budget deal," he said.

Kaine on Friday urged fellow lawmakers to support President Biden's request for $24 billion for new aid to Ukraine.

Kaine said he's confident the measure would receive broad, bipartisan support in the Senate.

He said the unknown is if a new Speaker of the House would even allow such a bill to be voted upon in that chamber.