Kanye West's presidential campaign delivers nomination papers to Iowa Secretary of State

West is not on the ballot in Iowa yet, but will be if all the minimum nomination requirements are met.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Kanye West is one step closer to appearing on Iowa ballots as a 2020 candidate for president.

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate announced via Twitter on Friday that West's presidential campaign has now turned in their nominating petitions to his office.

Their office is now reviewing the petitions to make sure they meet the minimum requirements. West is not currently on the ballot, but will be if the requirements are met.

I can confirm that representatives from the Kanye West presidential campaign just delivered nominating petitions to our office. We will review the petitions to ensure they meet the minimum requirements. @kanyewest #Election2020 — Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate (@IowaSOS) August 14, 2020

Here is the Affidavit of Candidacy for @kanyewest. The review of petition signatures to see if they meet minimum requirements has started but likely will not be complete until Monday. https://t.co/oDmudprdkM pic.twitter.com/jiRaTnkJoX — Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate (@IowaSOS) August 14, 2020

According to the Iowa Secretary of State's office, campaign petitions for president require 1,500 signatures from at least 10 counties.

Additional requirements for presidential candidates are as follows:

Must be at least 35 years old at time of inauguration

Must be a natural-born citizen

Must have been a US resident for at least 14 years at the time of the election

West fits those requirements, as he's currently 43 years old, was born in Georgia and raised in Chicago.

Friday at 5 p.m. was the deadline for West's nomination papers to be filed, and objections to the signatures submitted can be filed until Aug. 27.

