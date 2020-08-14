Kanye West's presidential campaign delivers nomination papers to Iowa Secretary of State

DES MOINES, Iowa — Kanye West is one step closer to appearing on Iowa ballots as a 2020 candidate for president.
Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate announced via Twitter on Friday that West's presidential campaign has now turned in their nominating petitions to his office.
Their office is now reviewing the petitions to make sure they meet the minimum requirements. West is not currently on the ballot, but will be if the requirements are met.
According to the Iowa Secretary of State's office, campaign petitions for president require 1,500 signatures from at least 10 counties.
Additional requirements for presidential candidates are as follows:
- Must be at least 35 years old at time of inauguration
- Must be a natural-born citizen
- Must have been a US resident for at least 14 years at the time of the election
West fits those requirements, as he's currently 43 years old, was born in Georgia and raised in Chicago.
Friday at 5 p.m. was the deadline for West's nomination papers to be filed, and objections to the signatures submitted can be filed until Aug. 27.
