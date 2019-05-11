VIRGINIA, USA — Two Virginia Senate races and a House race are the focus in Hampton Roads during the 2019 election.

Click here to full all Virginia and North Carolina election results.

Polls closed Tuesday at 7 p.m. in Virginia's closely watched elections that will determine which party controls the state legislature. Before the election results, Republicans have a slim majority in both the state House and Senate. Every seat in both chambers is on the ballot.

The hot races are as follows:

Virginia Senate 7th District

Jen Kiggans (R)

Cheryl Turpin (D)

Before the results were in, Christopher Newport University Political Science professor Quentin Kidd said this is a race to watch.

"I find this race between Turpin and Kiggans to be interesting because it has come down essentially to a culture war race over issues like abortion and gay rights," he said. "So it really is both candidates appealing to their core bases."

Virginia Senate 8th District

William DeSteph (R)

Missy Cotter Smasal (D)

Before the results were given, Christopher Newport University Political Science Professor Quentin Kidd said the DeSteph-Cotter-Smasal race is huge, because of guns, and both parties will be watching how this contest turns out.

"One person sees this as an exploiting of a tragedy, the other sees it as we've got to deal with guns because the violence in this country is out of hand," Kidd said. "Voters will have the ultimate say on November 5th. And whatever voters say will have implications across the rest of the country next year."

Virginia House 94th District

David Yancey (R)

Shelly Simonds (D)

Michael Bartley (L)

During the last 94th House District election in 2017, Democrat Shelly Simonds and Republican David Yancey each got exactly 11,608 votes. Under state law, a drawing of lots was called to break the tie. Each candidate's name was placed inside a separate film canister. Those were then placed into a bowl and one name was drawn: Yancey's.

Before the election, Christopher Newport University Political Science Professor Quentin Kidd expects it to be another close one.

"Who knows if it will be as close as it was last time?" he said. "The district is in Shelly Simonds' favor given the new lines. But anything can happen as we saw last time in this particular district race."

RELATED: Head of Virginia Beach Education Association tells voters not to be misled by signs, 'sham'

RELATED: Virginia legislative elections test anti-Trump sentiment

.