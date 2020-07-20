x
Large Confederate flag along I-95 draws renewed criticism

County officials have said they can't legally do anything because the flag is on private property, but a state lawmaker said he'll ask Virginia's AG what can be done
Credit: AP
The Confederate flag along I-95 is seen from South Gate Avenue in Stafford, Va. on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018. The Confederate flag that hangs from an 80-foot pole along I-95 in Virginia is once again drawing the ire of some local residents. (Peter Cihelka/The Free Lance-Star via AP)

FALMOUTH, Va. — A Confederate flag that hangs from an 80-foot pole along I-95 in Virginia is once again drawing the ire of some local residents. 

The Free Lance-Star reported Saturday that residents spoke out against the flag at a recent Board of Supervisors meeting in Stafford County. 

The latest criticism of the flag follows the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis. But the flag has been criticized since it first went up in the town of Falmouth in 2014. 

County officials have said they can't legally do anything because the flag is on private property. But a state lawmaker said he'll ask Virginia's Attorney General about what can be done.  

