Large Confederate flag along I-95 draws renewed criticism

County officials have said they can't legally do anything because the flag is on private property, but a state lawmaker said he'll ask Virginia's AG what can be done

FALMOUTH, Va. — A Confederate flag that hangs from an 80-foot pole along I-95 in Virginia is once again drawing the ire of some local residents.

The Free Lance-Star reported Saturday that residents spoke out against the flag at a recent Board of Supervisors meeting in Stafford County.

The latest criticism of the flag follows the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis. But the flag has been criticized since it first went up in the town of Falmouth in 2014.