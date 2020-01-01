WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — The new year means new laws. On Wednesday, changes go into effect all around the nation and in the District.

Recreational marijuana use is now legal in Washington, D.C. Illinois is the eleventh state to legalize recreational marijuana.

Surfing the web will be different for computer users in California.

Chris Babel, the CEO of Trustarc said, "One of the requirements of the California law is on the homepage of your site that actually displays a button that says 'do not sell my data'."

The California Consumer Privacy Act now allows people to see the information companies collect about them and can stop those entities from sharing it. That includes names, addresses, browsing and purchase history.

Illinois won't allow DNA data collection companies like Ancestry.com to share test results with health or life insurance companies unless users give permission.

Minimum wage workers in more than 20 states are getting a raise. In Washington, D.C., it’s going up to $15 an hour. In Maryland, they’ll get there eventually, but this year it’s going up to $11 an hour.

In New York, no bail is required for people accused of misdemeanors and non-violent crimes.

California is the first state to ban discrimination based on natural hairstyles including afros, braids, twists, and locks.

In Oregon, bicyclists can now roll through stop signs. The new law says they have to yield to oncoming traffic.

