Lawmakers begin sifting through legal ramifications of landmark Dobbs ruling

Predictably, pro-life side cheers decision to strike down "Roe v. Wade;" Pro-choice side says it was a terrible decision.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — On June 24, the U.S. Supreme Court voted to eliminate the constitutional right to abortion, striking down 49 years of precedent, and paving the way for states to ban or severely restrict abortion.

For the first time since that landmark ruling, the Senate Judiciary Committee Tuesday waded into what it all means.

The answer, of course, depends on one's point of view.

Pro-choice organizations and lawmakers said the decision was terrible.

"I cannot overstate the level of harm and chaos that the Dobbs decision has already caused people seeking abortion care," said Khiara Bridges, a professor at the University of California Berkeley School of Law.

"Banning abortion care will not stop people from seeking abortions," said Sen. Diane Feinstein (D-California). "It will only make abortion more deadly. Overturning Roe does nothing more than endanger the lives of women."

Pro-life organization and lawmakers cheered the decision.

"For many Americans, this decision is about far more than correcting a flawed legal analysis in Roe. It means protecting the rights of the unborn," said Sen Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa).

"The Dobbs decision provides tremendous hope for women and unborn children across the country. For the first time in half a century, the people, through our elected representative, have the legal authority to affirm the dignity of women and fully protect unborn babies," said Denise Harle, Senior Counsel and Director of the Center for Life, Alliance Defending Freedom.

As of today, abortion is banned, or soon will be, in 13 states.

At least 26 Republican-led states are expected to ban or heavily restrict abortions in the wake of the Dobbs ruling.