Bobby Scott joins McEachin, other lawmakers in calling for Trump's removal

WASHINGTON — Virginia's 3rd District Representative Bobby Scott is the latest lawmaker to call on removing President Donald Trump from power after the insurrection in the Capitol by his supporters.

"While there are only 13 days until President-elect Joe Biden is sworn into office, it is clear there are significant risks to our nation if President Trump remains in office," Scott said in a statement Thursday. "Vice President Pence and a majority of the Cabinet must immediately invoke the 25th Amendment. If they fail to exercise their authority under the 25th amendment, the House of Representatives must reconvene and begin impeachment proceedings."

Earlier in the day, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that if he wasn’t removed, the House may move forward with a second impeachment.

The lawmakers and administration officials are discussing the efforts even though Trump has less than two weeks in office. The talks began Wednesday afternoon as Trump first refused to forcefully condemn the violence and then excused the assault on the Capitol.

Senior Trump administration officials are said to be discussing the 25th Amendment, which allows for the forceful removal of Trump from power by his own Cabinet.

Scott is the second member of the Hampton Roads Congressional delegation to call on Trump's removal. 4th District Rep. Don McEachin on Wednesday also said Trump should be removed by either the 25th Amendment or impeachment.

2nd District Rep. Elaine Luria has not said at this time whether she supports either measure, but after certifying President-elect Joe Biden's victory early Thursday morning, she tweeted, "Free and fair elections are the foundation of our government and, with that in mind, the House of Representatives will resume its work on behalf of the people."

Hampton Roads' lone Republican Congressman, 1st District Rep. Rob Wittman, has also not called for Trump's immediate removal, but said in a statement, "Now is the time to move forward as one nation. By count of the electoral college, Joe Biden becomes President-Elect and Kamala Harris becomes Vice President-Elect. The peaceful transition of power will occur, just as it has every four years since 1792."