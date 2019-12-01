CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Lawmakers are working to correct legislation intended to honor a University of Virginia alumnus killed in action in Iraq.

The Daily Progress reports that former Rep. Tom Garrett meant to rename a post office in honor Army Capt. Humayun Khan, but he says the bill President Donald Trump signed into law last month renames a privately owned facility instead.

Garrett says a bill with an amended location passed out of committee, but floor staff mistakenly put the original bill up for a vote.

Miryam Lipper, a spokeswoman for Sen. Tim Kaine, says Congress will consider a change.