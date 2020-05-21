x
politics

Lawsuit says absentee voting not needed for coronavirus

A group of voters is suing Virginia election officials over a loosening of restrictions on absentee ballots for next month’s statewide primary.

RICHMOND, Va. — A group of voters is suing Virginia election officials over a loosening of restrictions on absentee ballots for next month’s statewide primary, arguing that the state can’t allow voters to use the coronavirus pandemic as an excuse to vote by mail. 

State elections officials and Gov. Ralph Northam have encouraged voters to use absentee ballots for the June 23 primary to prevent the spread of the virus at polling places. 

The federal lawsuit was filed last week by conservative attorney Jim Bopp on behalf of six Northern Virginia voters. 

Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring argues that state law allows absentee voting during a state of emergency.

