RICHMOND, Va. — Supporters of the Equal Rights Amendment have filed a federal lawsuit in Massachusetts aimed at clearing a legal path for the long-delayed constitutional amendment.

Virginia is poised to become the decisive 38th state to back the measure. But the process could hit some snags, including a lawsuit filed by Alabama, Louisiana and South Dakota seeking to block its adoption even if Virginia approves it.

The lawsuit filed in Massachusetts argues the amendment must be added to the Constitution once Virginia approves it.

One issue is a measure passed Congress in 1972 creating a 1979 ratification deadline later extended to 1982.

