RICHMOND, Va. — The League of Women Voters of the Williamsburg Area and the Greater Williamsburg Chamber and Tourism Alliance Business Council invite the public to “Candidate Meet-and-Greets” for general assembly candidates.

The first portion of the "Meet & Greet" will allow each candidate to provide a 3-5 minute statement about their qualifications, goals, priorities, issues of importance and other personal content.

The only ground rules are that the audience will be asked to refrain from applauding or demonstrating support or nonsupport of all candidates during this segment. No campaign materials, buttons, signs, etc. will be allowed inside the building.

Following these statements, members of the public in the audience will have an informal and casual opportunity to speak with the individual candidates.

On Wednesday, October 16, at 7 p.m. there will be an event held at the Williamsburg Regional Library.

Here's the candidates the public can meet:

Virginia Senate, District 3: Herb Jones (Dem)

Virginia House of Delegates

District 93: Heather Cordasco (Rep) and (Mike Mullin (Dem)

Virginia House of Delegates, District 96: Amanda Batten (Rep) and Dr. Mark Downey (Dem)

York County BOS –District 1: Dalila Johnson (Dem) and Walt Zaremba (Rep)

Another event will be heldThursday, October 17, at 7 p.m. at the James City County Board of Supervisors Building F on Mounts Bay Road. Here's a breakdown of the candidates attending:

• Virginia Senate, District 3: Tommy Norment (Rep)

James City County Board of Supervisors, Roberts District: Trevor Herrin (Rep) and John McGlennon (Dem)

James City County Sheriff: Sean Gormus (Ind), David Hardin (Rep) and Gerald Mitchell (Dem)

York County Sheriff: Danny Diggs (Rep) and Scott Williams (Ind)

The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan political organization that never supports or opposes any political party or candidate.