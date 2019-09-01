President Donald Trump made a speech to the nation on prime-time Tuesday night, and local leaders have reacted to his remarks.

The President declared a border crisis that's in sharp dispute, wrongly accused Democrats of refusing to pay for border security and ignored the reality of how drugs come into the country as he pitched his wall as a solution to varied ills.

Local political leaders took to social media to respond to the President. Here is how they responded:

U.S. Senator Thom Tillis released the following statement:

For decades, both parties have promised the American people they would secure our nation’s borders, promises that have gone unfulfilled. With the government partially shut down and the stakes high, if Congress can’t reach a commonsense compromise on border security and immigration now, it’s sending a message to the American people that it never can.

President Trump has made clear that he will not sign a funding bill that contains inadequate border security funding. He’s called on both parties to work together in good faith and that’s what I’m committed to doing. We must be willing to compromise to end the gridlock and produce a positive outcome for the country. If both sides cast aside the most extreme voices on the far-left and far-right, I believe a solution is well within reach to re-open our government, secure our borders, and make badly-needed reforms to our nation’s broken immigration system.

This list of reactions will be updated as statements are released.