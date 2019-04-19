WASHINGTON — After almost two years, special counsel Robert Mueller's report was released to the public Thursday, but much of it was redacted.

The redacted report was posted on the Department of Justice's website 90 minutes after Attorney General Barr gave a press conference.

Special counsel Robert Mueller's report on the Russia investigation is two volumes and 448 pages long including attachments.

The report's first volume details Russian election interference and the second relates to whether President Donald Trump obstructed justice.

Local politics leaders reacted to the report.

On Thursday, U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, Vice Chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, made the following statement:

“We have received the redacted version of the Special Counsel’s report, and I am carefully reviewing its contents and findings.

“Even a preliminary review of the material makes it clear that the Attorney General fundamentally mischaracterized the Special Counsel’s findings in his pre-emptive press conference this morning. In the days to come, it is essential that Congress hear directly from the Special Counsel regarding his investigation. The Senate Intelligence Committee continues its own investigation, and I expect to receive a full briefing, an unredacted report, and all the materials underlying the Special Counsel’s findings.”

U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine said in a statement:

The Mueller report finds serious misconduct by the President and others that compels the testimony of the Special Counsel to Congress.

The Virginia Republican Party of Virginia released a 'Most Predictable Democrat Responses' bingo card. It includes responses like 'Dems claim obstruction,' 'impeach,' and 'Dems attack Trump's family.'

The organization also released this statement: "Democrats have spent the past two years on an overzealous witch hunt, rather than focusing on the issues that matter to the voters they are supposed to represent. Today’s release confirms what we knew all along – no collusion. It’s time Mark Warner and Tim Kaine start working for the American people, instead of fantasizing over baseless accusations."

