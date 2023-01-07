Local representatives issue statements after being sworn into Congress

The ceremony initiating Rep. Kiggans and Rep. Scott into this session of Congress was held up by the delays in electing a speaker

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — The two people representing Hampton Roads in the U.S. House of Representatives - freshman Jen Kiggans and veteran Bobby Scott - were finally sworn in after a tumultuous few days in which the Republicans struggled to elect a speaker after Kevin McCarthy was finally elected on the 15th ballot.

After she was sworn in, Rep. Kiggans released this statement:

“It is the honor of a lifetime to represent my fellow Virginians in Congress. Regardless of whether or not you voted for me, I can assure you that I will work to serve you every day as your Representative in our nation’s capital.

“My mission is to bring civility, competence, and common sense to this legislative body and provide all Virginians with the strong, independent leadership in Washington they deserve.”

“Though the debate that played out this week was frustrating, it was worth the wait, and our hard-fought majority can now move forward, united, with purpose.

“I look forward to fighting for policies that will address the issues impacting the everyday lives of the 740,000 people who call the Second District home. From lowering the cost of living for hardworking families, to restoring law and order, to rebuilding American strength and delivering for our service members and veterans, I’m ready to get to work!”

Rep. Scott also released a statement after he was finally sworn in:

“I am looking forward to finally beginning the 118th Congress and getting to work on behalf of Virginia’s Third Congressional District and the American people.

“The dysfunction on display this week stands in stark contrast to the 117th Congress, which was one of the most productive congresses in the modern era. Congressional Democrats passed the American Rescue Plan to put the pandemic behind us and to jumpstart our economic recovery, which has led to two record years of job growth under President Biden. We also passed the Inflation Reduction Act to cut the cost of health care and prescription drugs while also making the largest federal investment to date in combatting the climate crisis. We also worked across the aisle with Republicans to enact the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law – a once-in-a-generation investment in America’s roads, bridges, airports, ports, waterlines and rural broadband. We also worked in a bipartisan way to bring manufacturing jobs back to America with the CHIPS and Science Act, and we secured bipartisan support to reform the United States Postal Service and codify federal protections for same-sex and interracial marriages. We even got bipartisan support to pass the first federal gun safety legislation in three decades.