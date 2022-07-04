Locals react to Ketanji Brown Jackson's historic confirmation to SCOTUS

Jackson's confirmation to the Supreme Court marks an exciting day for professionals who practice law in the 757.

NORFOLK, Va. — In a 53-47 vote, the U.S. Senate approved President Joe Biden's pick for the Supreme Court on Thursday.

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is poised to become the first Black woman on the highest court.

"It's a really exciting day," said Jamilah LeCruise, an attorney in Norfolk, who believes this moment in history is long overdue.

"I've watched all the confirmation hearings, probably in the last 15 years since I was in college. These were distinctly different, but she is somebody with the background and definitely the demeanor to handle it," said LeCruise.

With a background and demeanor built over time, Jackson has served as a D.C. Court of Appeals judge, a U.S. District judge and a federal public defender.

LeCruise, also a previous public defender in Norfolk, told 13News Now she is stepping into a role as a judge with Norfolk General District Court in three weeks' time.

She hopes that as the field gets more diverse, more role models are formed.

It's a sentiment that Suffolk Commonwealth's Attorney Narendra Pleas echoed.

"I think this sets the tone for a lot of little brown and Black girls that this is something you can achieve," said Pleas.

"[When] somebody who looks like them can be a Supreme Court justice, maybe they can too at some point in the future," LeCruise added.

Moreover, Pleas was the first Black woman elected in her current position.

She and LeCruise said they are looking forward to seeing a Supreme Court that better reflects our country and what change could come after.

"And I'm happy for what it means to our country to bring a different perspective to the Supreme Court," said Pleas.