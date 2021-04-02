Luria elected Vice Chair of the House Armed Services Committee

"Our warfighters deserve proper equipment, training, and funding so they can succeed in their missions to defend America," Luria said in a news release. "As Vice Chair, I will work every day to make sure our nation lives up to its values, and that our most courageous Americans are treated with dignity and respect. I am grateful for the confidence of my colleagues and will endeavor to work with members on both sides of the aisle to prioritize our national defense."