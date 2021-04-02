Luria elected Vice Chair of the House Armed Services Committee

WASHINGTON — Rep. Elaine Luria (D, VA-02) was unanimously voted to become Vice Chair of the House Armed Services Committee on Wednesday, the Congresswoman announced.
"Our warfighters deserve proper equipment, training, and funding so they can succeed in their missions to defend America," Luria said in a news release. "As Vice Chair, I will work every day to make sure our nation lives up to its values, and that our most courageous Americans are treated with dignity and respect. I am grateful for the confidence of my colleagues and will endeavor to work with members on both sides of the aisle to prioritize our national defense."
Luria first joined the House Armed Services Committee in her freshman term in Congress. Now in her second term, she takes up a leadership position.
Of all of the members in the House Democratic Caucus, Luria has served the longest on active duty, with 20 years of active military service with the U.S. Navy under her belt.
The House Armed Services Committee retains jurisdiction over defense policy, military personnel, military operations, and counterterrorism efforts.