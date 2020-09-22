Luria raises 2020 Census concerns

After the last Census in 2010, it was estimated that the U.S. population was under-counted by about 16 million people.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Time is running out for you to fill out the 2020 Census. On Monday Congresswoman Elaine Luria (D-VA-02) held a virtual roundtable to discuss the concerns being raised about its accuracy.

After the last Census in 2010, it was estimated that the U.S. population was under-counted by about 16 million people. That has a real impact on the number of federal dollars that are appropriated to a given city or state.

Officials say people should have every reason to be worried about this year's census, too.

"I've been watching censuses since 1970 and I'm convinced this is the most difficult, complicated census in my lifetime," said Bill O’Hare from O’Hare Data & Demographics. "And, all that doesn't bode well getting the high-quality data that the Census Bureau is typically known for."