NORFOLK, Va. — Over the weekend, Elaine Luria met with Coast Guard members and with TSA workers impacted by the government shutdown.

They're either working without pay or are deemed not essential and have been furloughed.

"I don't think we need to continue to hold hostage the federal workers, especially the ones who are out there really trying to protect us, the people who are protecting the borders, keeping airports safe," said Luria, in her first interview with 13News Now since taking the oath of office two weeks ago. "How are they going to pay their bills? I think it's unconscionable that we ask people to work in those type of jobs, to help us and protect us and not pay them."

The Second District representative said she remains "encouraged" and "optimistic" that some resolution on the shutdown and the wall can be reached.

"It's obviously very frustrating, and we need to shift the discussion to a broader direction of border security, national security," she said.

Luria is also awaiting a decision from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on which freshmen are going to get assigned to which committees.

She has requested to be placed on Climate Change, Veterans Affairs, and Armed Services.

The latter panel has had a member from the 2nd District going back a half-century to include six of Luria's seven predecessors.

"I think both my professional background of 20 years in the Navy and also the impact to our region, we need a place on Armed Services for our region," she said. "I very much look forward to being on Armed Services, and I think that will come out very soon."