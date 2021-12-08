Democratic Del. Mugler concedes after recount loss

Del. Martha Mugler (HD-91) conceded her reelection bid after the Circuit Court of Hampton announced the recount results still showed her GOP challenger winning.

The 91st District was the last outstanding race in the House of Delegates. Incumbent Del. Martha Mugler asked for a recount after trailing Republican challenger A.C. Cordoza by 94 votes.

Mugler conceded her reelection bid after the Circuit Court of Hampton announced the recount results still showed Cordoza winning.

In a statement, Mugler said:

"Although I am disappointed in the results, I respect the court’s decision, and I am formally conceding my campaign. Recounts offer the opportunity to make sure each vote has been counted accurately and instill confidence when margins are razor-thin. Fair elections only strengthen our democracy, which is why we must adhere to the final decision.

"This has been an incredible journey, and I am filled with immense gratitude for those who helped me along the way. It has been a tremendous honor to represent Hampton, Poquoson, and part of York County in the Virginia House of Delegates. I was born and grew up in the 91st District, and it has shaped me into who I am today. I am proud that I gave back to the community by representing the district’s values in Richmond, seeking to lift up children and families by advancing education and creating clean economy jobs. My dedication to Hampton Roads remains the same, despite today’s outcome.

"As I look forward to my next chapter — enriched by more time spent with my family and grandchildren — I thank everyone for their support during this memorable and invaluable time."

Republicans have reclaimed the majority in the House of Delegates with Mugler's loss, as well as another close House race's recount in Virginia Beach also going the GOP's way.