Pharrell Williams, VP Kamala Harris to campaign for Terry McAuliffe in Hampton Roads

At a meet-and-greet in Norfolk on Monday morning, McAuliffe said he'd have some big names joining him at a Hampton Roads event.

The Virginia gubernatorial election is just a few weeks away, on Nov. 2.

As Democratic former governor Terry McAuliffe and Republican businessman Glenn Youngkin square off, campaign events are picking up in Hampton Roads.

At a meet-and-greet in Norfolk Monday morning, McAuliffe said he'd have some high-profile guests with him at a Friday event.

Pharrell Williams, a musician from Virginia Beach, and Vice President Kamala Harris will be asking people to vote for the democrat.

It's not the first time Harris has joined McAuliffe on the trail. She campaigned with him in Prince William County last week.

