COVID-19, the economy, abortion: Where McAuliffe, Youngkin stand on the issues

Terry McAuliffe and Glenn Youngkin have clashed over voter issues like vaccine mandates, the economy and abortion.

RICHMOND, Va. — Election day is just three weeks away and the race for Virginia’s governor is a close one between Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin.

The latest poll from The Wason Center at Christopher Newport University shows a thin margin with McAuliffe in the lead and Youngkin close behind.

There are a lot of issues on the table, so let’s look at their stances on three big ones.

The COVID-19 pandemic

We are still in the middle of a pandemic that’s claimed the lives of more than 13,000 people in Virginia. Health experts agree vaccines are our best chance to fight the spread and save lives.

McAuliffe supports vaccine mandates. A spokesperson noted he has "called on employers, hospitals, schools, and nursing homes to mandate vaccines for their employees."

Youngkin supports the COVID-19 vaccines, and is vaccinated himself, but doesn’t think they should be required. He said, “...individuals should be allowed to make that decision on their own.”

The economy

As small businesses work to rebound after the pandemic, both candidates have their own plans to boost the economy.

McAuliffe called for more lending programs to help small businesses and said he will recruit large corporations to bring in jobs. A spokesperson said McAuliffe has “the record and experience” in lifting up the state’s economy.

Youngkin also wants to attract jobs and start-up businesses and called for a year-long tax holiday for small businesses with less than $250,000 in net income. "Those businesses deserve a chance to get back on their feet as we come out of this pandemic, because they need to get going," Youngkin said.

Abortion

Polls show the majority of Americans support legal abortion, but it remains a divisive issue.

McAuliffe is pro-choice and has said he will be a “brick wall” against any legislation that limits abortion.

A spokesperson said McAuliffe will stand "with the overwhelming majority of Virginians who believe that the government should not prevent a woman from making her own healthcare decisions."

Youngkin is pro-life but said he supports some exemptions.