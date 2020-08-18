Rep. McEachin calls for Postmaster General's resignation

The Virginia Fourth District Democrat says the country needs a postal leader it can have confidence in.

WASHINGTON — The Postmaster General must go.

That's the demand from Rep. Donald McEachin (D, VA-04).

McEachin is calling for Louis DeJoy to step down, following reports of widespread operational changes at the agency that have resulted in slowdowns in mail delivery.

Among those changes: the removal of mailboxes and mail-sorting machines, and the elimination of overtime.

Democratic lawmakers suspect DeJoy, who has donated more than a million dollars to President Trump's campaign, made the changes to harm mail-in voting and to help the president get re-elected,

In an interview with 13News Now, McEachin said: "It's sabotaging of the election I have issues with. The refusal to give overtime, the limitation on how often a truck can pull out, the refusal to prioritize mail-in ballots, all these things are designed to sabotage our election."

On Tuesday, DeJoy announced he will suspend several cost-cutting initiatives in an effort "to avoid even the appearance of any impact on election mail."