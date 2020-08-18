Rep. McEachin calls for Postmaster General's resignation

WASHINGTON — The Postmaster General must go.
That's the demand from Rep. Donald McEachin (D, VA-04).
McEachin is calling for Louis DeJoy to step down, following reports of widespread operational changes at the agency that have resulted in slowdowns in mail delivery.
Among those changes: the removal of mailboxes and mail-sorting machines, and the elimination of overtime.
Democratic lawmakers suspect DeJoy, who has donated more than a million dollars to President Trump's campaign, made the changes to harm mail-in voting and to help the president get re-elected,
In an interview with 13News Now, McEachin said: "It's sabotaging of the election I have issues with. The refusal to give overtime, the limitation on how often a truck can pull out, the refusal to prioritize mail-in ballots, all these things are designed to sabotage our election."
On Tuesday, DeJoy announced he will suspend several cost-cutting initiatives in an effort "to avoid even the appearance of any impact on election mail."
The House of Representatives is set to vote this Saturday on the "Delivering for America" Act. The measure would prohibit the USPS from canceling any services or operations that were in place at the beginning of 2020.