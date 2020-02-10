x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

Politics

Meeting to be held on Lee statue replacement at U.S. Capitol

Virginians will have an opportunity to voice their views on who the state should honor after a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee is replace at the Capitol.
Credit: Win McNamee, Getty Images

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginians will have an opportunity to voice their views on who the state should honor after a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee is replaced at the U.S. Capitol. 

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that the Commission for Historical Statues in the U.S. Capitol will meet remotely on Thursday. 

The panel will discuss a process for selecting a statue to replace Virginia’s statue of Lee in the Statuary Hall Collection. 

The panel will also hold at least one public hearing before making a recommendation to the General Assembly. 

The panel had voted in July to take down the Lee statue and replace it with a to-be-determined Virginian. 

Related Articles