x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Politics

Middle man: Petersen poised to play key role in Va. Senate

Sen. Chap Petersen said he knows Democrats will want to maintain a unified front.
Credit: AP
FILE - Members of the Virginia Senate are separated by transparent panels as they began the floor session inside the Virginia State Capitol in Richmond, Va., Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, the first day of the General Assembly Special Session. November's Republican victories in Virginia gave the GOP control of the governor's mansion and House of Delegates. But in the state Senate, they still need to find at least one Democrat to join them if they want to enact Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin's agenda. (Bob Brown/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP, File)

FAIRFAX, Va. — Republican victories last month in Virginia gave the GOP control of the governor's mansion and House of Delegates. 

But in the state Senate, they still need to find at least one Democrat to join them if they want to enact Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin's agenda. 

The slim 21-19 Democratic majority in the Senate is placing a spotlight on moderate Democrats like Sen. Chap Petersen of Fairfax. 

In an interview, Petersen said he knows Democrats will want to maintain a unified front. But on issues like education and taxes, he sees opportunities to find common ground with Republicans. 

Youngkin has already reached out to Petersen and other key Democrats ahead of next month's legislative session.

Related Articles

Author's Note: The above video is on file from Dec. 16, 2021.

In Other News

Meet the candidates for the 89th House District special election