Middle man: Petersen poised to play key role in Va. Senate

FAIRFAX, Va. — Republican victories last month in Virginia gave the GOP control of the governor's mansion and House of Delegates.

But in the state Senate, they still need to find at least one Democrat to join them if they want to enact Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin's agenda.

The slim 21-19 Democratic majority in the Senate is placing a spotlight on moderate Democrats like Sen. Chap Petersen of Fairfax.

In an interview, Petersen said he knows Democrats will want to maintain a unified front. But on issues like education and taxes, he sees opportunities to find common ground with Republicans.

Youngkin has already reached out to Petersen and other key Democrats ahead of next month's legislative session.