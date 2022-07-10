Midterm elections of years past: Here's how things looked in Virginia in 1986, 1994

We've been putting together stories about what to expect looking forward, but 13News Now is also taking a look back at two midterm elections from years past.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Nov. 8 is going to be a big Election Day for Virginia.

The first was in 1986.

Ronald Reagan was our president, and in Virginia, a familiar face in today’s political landscape was looking to win a seat in Congress for the first time.

Republican incumbent Herb Bateman won the 1st District Congressional race following a high turnout at the polls.

But it certainly wouldn’t be the last time we saw his challenger, Democrat Bobby Scott.

Scott would go on to win the seat in a newly created 3rd Congressional District in 1992, a position he has held to this day.

Two years after Scott took office, a political shift was looming.

In 1994, Bill Clinton was in his second year as President, and there was a highly publicized battle in the Virginia Senate race.

Democrat incumbent Chuck Robb barely defeated Republican Oliver North that year, following one of the tightest races in the country.

Controversy surrounded both candidates during their campaigns.

North was tied to the Iran-Contra Affair, a scandal during the Reagan presidency.

Robb was accused of having an affair with former Miss Virginia USA Tai Collins. Robb denied the affair, but admitted to receiving a massage from Collins in his hotel room.

While democrats did not lose the Senate seat held by Robb that year, they did suffer a major setback in Congress.