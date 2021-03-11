Miyares picks ex-McConnell counsel as Virginia's solicitor general

The GOP Attorney General-elect announced Andrew Ferguson’s appointment in the first major hiring announcement of his new administration.

RICHMOND, Va. — Editor's note: The video above is on file from Nov. 3, 2021

The former chief counsel to U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell has been selected to serve as Virginia’s next solicitor general.

GOP Attorney General-elect Jason Miyares announced Andrew Ferguson’s appointment Wednesday in the first major hiring announcement of his new administration.

According to a news release from Miyares’ office, Ferguson served as chief counsel to McConnell from 2019 until 2021.

In that role, Ferguson was McConnell’s judicial confirmation strategist, including on the confirmation of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett.