More government worker info public in North Carolina Senate bill

The bill would expand information that government employers have to disclose to the media or citizens, including why a worker was demoted, suspended or transferred.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Legislation has cleared a Senate committee that would make more details public about the personnel history of North Carolina state and local government employees.

The measure is backed by the North Carolina Press Association. It would expand information that government employers would have to disclose to the media or citizens to include descriptions of why a worker was demoted, suspended or transferred.

A press association attorney told the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday that 35 other states already require that level of disclosure.