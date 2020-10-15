More than 1,200 voters cast their ballots on the first day of early voting in North Carolina

Thursday is the first day of early voting in North Carolina and people didn't wait to show up to the polls in Pasquotank County.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — It's day one for early voting in North Carolina. So far, elections officials tell us it's going smoothly.

In Pasquotank County, voters are told to come to the Kermit E. White Graduate Center to vote early. From the start of early voting at 8 a.m., the line of cars for curbside voting never slowed down. By 3:30 p.m., more than 1,200 people showed and cast their vote in person.

Pasquotank County officials said they are protecting people as they do their civic duty.

The Pasquotank County Director of Elections, Emma Tate said they’ve taken several steps so people can vote safely both ways. Tate said the poll workers are “decked out in P.P.E. (personal protective equipment)”

That isn’t the only precaution in place during this pandemic. Inside the building, Tate said you’ll see other health safety measures too.

“There is plexiglass, hand sanitizer, social distancing markers. We have more stations than we’ve ever had before,” said Tate.

It’s especially important, since North Carolina is seeing a "single day high" in new COVID-19 cases, but for these voters, it’s truly a moment where personal health safety intersects with civic duty.

“I did not want to send in my ballot just because there’s been a lot of things going on. Now, if God allows me to be here, I’m here and so is everyone else,” said voter Linea Johnson.

On this first day of early voting, people were smiling behind their masks about the process.

“I think it’s a great idea,” said voter Jim Hulett. “The turnout was bigger than I thought it was going to be.”

“Very organized. Very well,” said voters Donna and Timothy Mudge.

Overall, voters young and old tell us they can't miss this chance, to make their voices heard.

“Doesn’t matter who you vote for as long as you get out and vote,” said 90-year-old voter, Martha Butts.