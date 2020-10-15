More than 1,200 voters in Pasquotank County cast ballots on first day of early voting in North Carolina

People in Pasquotank County didn't waste any time lining up to vote on the first day of early voting in North Carolina.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Thursday was the first day for early voting in North Carolina, and election officials in northeastern North Carolina said things went smoothly throughout the day.

From the time things started In Pasquotank County at 8 a.m., the line of cars for curbside voting at the Kermit E. White Graduate Center never slowed down. By 3:30 p.m., more than 1,200 people cast their vote in person.

The Pasquotank County Director of Elections, Emma Tate said they’ve taken several steps so people can vote safely both ways. Tate said the poll workers are “decked out in P.P.E. (personal protective equipment)”

Tate said you’ll see other health safety measures, too.

“There is plexiglass, hand sanitizer, social distancing markers. We have more stations than we’ve ever had before,” said Tate.

It’s especially important, since North Carolina is seeing a "single day high" in new COVID-19 cases.

“I did not want to send in my ballot just because there’s been a lot of things going on. Now, if God allows me to be here, I’m here and so is everyone else,” said voter Linea Johnson.

“I think it’s a great idea,” said voter Jim Hulett. “The turnout was bigger than I thought it was going to be.”

“Very organized. Very well,” said voters Donna and Timothy Mudge.

Voters young and old said they couldn't miss the chance to make their voices heard.

“Doesn’t matter who you vote for as long as you get out and vote,” said 90-year-old voter, Martha Butts.