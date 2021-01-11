More than a million Virginians took advantage of early voting, according to recent study

A Virginia non-profit breaks down early voting numbers by cities and counties.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Election Day is fast approaching, and there are close races across the Commonwealth.

Early voting in Virginia ended Saturday, but people are still dropping off their ballot by mail or absentee.

“I feel great that I got to participate, and I hope my team wins," said Virginia Beach resident Brenda Gascot.

Gascot, who voted by mail this year, said she wanted to drop off her ballot early but was waiting for one requirement: a witness signature.

“I needed a witness. So I had to wait to find a witness in order to take care of my ballot. I finally got someone yesterday, so that's why I'm here today, " she said Sunday.

It's not too late for mail-in-ballots.

Mail-in-ballots must be postmarked by November 2, 2021, and if a ballot is missing a witness signature, voters must correct their ballot by noon, Friday, November 5, 2021.

Data from the Virginia Public Access Project shows, as of Saturday, 1,142,155 million Virginians cast their ballots before the early voting deadline.

The VPAP website also breaks down the number of early voters by city and county.

Virginia Beach: 53,455

Chesapeake has 38,469

Norfolk: 19,049

Hampton: 15,823

Newport News: 15,687

Suffolk: 11,806

Portsmouth: 7,869

Williamsburg: 2,741

A recent Christopher Newport University’s Wason Center for Civic Leadership poll shows close races in three major statewide positions.

The governor’s race between Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin is essentially at a tie, according to the poll.

It predicts McAuliffe with 49 percent of votes and Youngkin with 48 percent.

The races for lieutenant governor and attorney general are also pretty much tied, according to the CNU poll.

On Election Day polling places are set to open at 6:00 a.m. and close at 7:00 p.m. But as long as you're in line by 7:00 p.m., people will be able to cast their vote.

Gascot hopes people take advantage of their right to vote on election day.