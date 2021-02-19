Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez raises $2 million for Texans, plans to travel to Houston

She announced a fundraiser Thursday evening where she said 100% of donations will go to organizations 'getting on-the-ground relief to Texans ASAP.'

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is from New York, but the congresswoman is focusing on Texas after a storm left millions without power.

Ocasio-Cortez announced a fundraiser Thursday evening where she said 100% of donations will go to organizations 'getting on-the-ground relief to Texans ASAP.'

By midnight, the effort hit $1 million. As of Friday around noon, just 18 hours after launching the fundraiser, Ocasio-Cortez says people have raised $2 million.

We’ve now raised $2 MILLION in relief for Texans & are adding more orgs.🙏🏽



I’ll be flying to Texas today ✈️ to visit with Houston rep Sylvia Garcia (@LaCongresista) to distribute supplies and help amplify needs & solutions.



Let’s see how far we can go: https://t.co/4PQkp4gG9v — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 19, 2021

With the latest milestone announcement, Ocasio-Cortez said she would be traveling to Houston Friday to distribute supplies and help out.