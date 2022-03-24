American Bar Association, Virginia's Senators praise SCOTUS nominee

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson could be approved by the Senate Judiciary Committee on Friday.

WASHINGTON — On the final day of U.S. Supreme Court confirmation hearings, the American Bar Association said Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson would make an excellent justice, based upon the association's discussions with 2,800 judges and lawyers.

The organization unanimously rated Jackson as "well qualified" to serve on the Supreme Court.

"Everyone we talked to, interviewed, or had substantive contact with uniformly gave the highest praise: brilliant, beyond reproach, first-rate, patient, insightful, impeccable, A+," said Judge Ann Claire Williams, chair of the ABA's Standing Committee on the Federal Judiciary.

Virginia's two U.S. Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine do not sit on the Senate Judiciary Committee, but the Democrats plan to meet with the potential first African American woman Supreme Court justice next week.

Kaine said he believes Jackson is "a very fine nominee."

He added: "I think she's doing an excellent job and showing the country why President Biden nominated her for this important position."

"I think she's done a great job so far," Warner said. "I think she is so far showing both judicial temperament, background, and experience that will put her in the mainstream as a Supreme Court judge and I look forward to supporting her unless that is some dramatic new information to come out."

Despite Senate Judiciary Committee Republicans accusing Jackson of being been soft on crime, the 50 Senate Democrats alone can confirm Jackson, with a tie-breaking vote from Vice President Kamala Harris.

The committee is expected to vote on Jackson's nomination Friday.