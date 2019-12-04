NORFOLK, Va. — Democratic presidential hopeful Beto O'Rourke will be making campaign stops in Virginia next week.

Richmond ABC affiliate WRIC reports the former Texas Congressman will make stops in Norfolk, Hampton, Williamsburg, as well as central and northern Virginia.

O'Rourke plans to be in Virginia on April 16 and 17, although specific details have not yet been released.

O'Rourke's visit to Hampton Roads is the first by a major Democratic candidate for the 2020 presidential election.

