WASHINGTON — Senators like Tim Kaine, have reintroduced a bipartisan bill Thursday to explicitly prohibit any President of the United States from withdrawing from the North Atlantic Treaty (NATO) without Senate approval.

The bill would require any President to seek advice and consent from the Senate to suspend, terminate, or withdraw the U.S. membership in NATO.

“President Trump’s repeated threats to withdraw from NATO are dangerous,” said Kaine, member of the Senate Foreign Relations and Armed Services Committees, in a press release. “Our NATO allies have fought alongside our troops since World War II, yet President Trump disparages these nations and cozies up to our adversaries. The President’s reckless decision-making—his abrupt withdrawal of U.S. troops from Syria and Afghanistan, his pullout from the Iran nuclear deal and Paris climate agreement, and his deference to Vladimir Putin —is destroying strategic partnerships we have forged with allies across the world. At a time of increased Russian aggression and global threats, our alliance with NATO is more important than ever to ensure the safety of the American people.”

If a President tries to leave NATO without the Senate's approval, the bill will prohibit any funding to be used to do so, and it also authorizes Congressional Legal Counsel to challenge the Administration in court.

Full bill below: