Fireworks could be in store when Congress counts Electoral College votes

The Constitution requires Congress to meet and count the electoral votes. January 6 is the big day.

WASHINGTON — The Constitution requires Congress to meet and count the Electoral College votes. The Electoral Count Act of 1887 specifies the procedures for this session and for challenges to the validity of an electoral vote.

The date for counting the electoral votes, as fixed by law, is January 6 following each presidential election.

In November, Democrat Joe Biden handily defeated President Donald J. Trump by more than seven million votes in the popular election, and 306 to 232 in the Electoral College vote.

But, Trump has repeatedly insisted, without evidence, that there was voter fraud.

Senator Josh Hawley (R-Missouri) says he plans to object when Congress counts the Electoral College votes next week.

So, what is normally just a formality could be a little more interesting.

Christopher Newport University political science professor Quentin Kidd says it will all make for interesting viewing, but in the end, it won't change a thing.

"It may be good theater, because, when those debates are happening, both sides are going to be making their cases," Kidd said. "I actually find it inconceivable that any objection in the Senate is sustained."

Perhaps more concerning are news reports that when things don't go his way next week, Trump could try to invoke the Insurrection Act, or declare martial law, in order to stay in office.

"Having to respond to questions like that means that democracy is in jeopardy," said Rep. Bobby Scott (D-Va., 3rd District).

Scott finds such talk disturbing. Still, he's confident the system put in place by the Founders will work in the end.