Inching closer to a new COVID-19 stimulus bill

Lawmakers are now looking at $600 direct payments to help the most needy citizens.

WASHINGTON — After months of inaction on Capitol Hill, there finally appears to be a breakthrough.

Congressional negotiators are now focusing on providing a stimulus check benefit of $600 per adult under a certain income threshold and $600 per child.

But that enhancement comes with a price. Unemployment benefits would be reduced from 16 weeks to 10 weeks.

"I think that is a mistake, morally, in terms of taking away additional benefits from people who are hurting the worst," said Sen. Mark Warner (D-Virginia). "It would not be my preference [but] it will not preclude me, though, from voting for this deal."

Talks on the $900 billion COVID-19 relief package could drag into the weekend before there's a vote. The deal is expected to include money for vaccine distribution and for schools.

It will likely have jobless benefits of $300 per week. It is also expected to include roughly $330 billion for small business loans.

Also being discussed: Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer's proposal to provide $17 billion to shuttered entertainment venues.

These negotiations come as Congress is already facing a Friday government shutdown unless lawmakers pass a new Continuing Resolution. Additionally, there's still the threat of a Presidential veto of the $740 billion National Defense Authorization Act.