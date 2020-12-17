Inching closer to a new COVID-19 stimulus bill

WASHINGTON — After months of inaction on Capitol Hill, there finally appears to be a breakthrough.
Congressional negotiators are now focusing on providing a stimulus check benefit of $600 per adult under a certain income threshold and $600 per child.
But that enhancement comes with a price. Unemployment benefits would be reduced from 16 weeks to 10 weeks.
"I think that is a mistake, morally, in terms of taking away additional benefits from people who are hurting the worst," said Sen. Mark Warner (D-Virginia). "It would not be my preference [but] it will not preclude me, though, from voting for this deal."
Talks on the $900 billion COVID-19 relief package could drag into the weekend before there's a vote. The deal is expected to include money for vaccine distribution and for schools.
It will likely have jobless benefits of $300 per week. It is also expected to include roughly $330 billion for small business loans.
Also being discussed: Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer's proposal to provide $17 billion to shuttered entertainment venues.
These negotiations come as Congress is already facing a Friday government shutdown unless lawmakers pass a new Continuing Resolution. Additionally, there's still the threat of a Presidential veto of the $740 billion National Defense Authorization Act.
"We're not going to let the president leave us without a defense budget for the first time in 60 years, and if we've got to come back early to counter a grossly irresponsible veto, we'll do it," said Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Virginia). "If he foolishly vetoes a bill for the first time in history, thusly depriving the military of their pay increases and jeopardizing the support programs with our allies or the acquisitions of important platforms like Virginia Class subs, if he vetoes it, we're going to override him."