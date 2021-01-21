Does the inauguration's tone offer insight into Biden administration's approach?

President Joe Biden repeatedly called for unity in his first speech as the nation's leader. What did the ceremony reveal about what's to come?

NORFOLK, Va. — President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were sworn into office Wednesday, officially launching a new administration.

Biden, now the 46th president of the United States, repeatedly called for unity in his first speech as the nation’s leader.

“We must end this uncivil war that pits red against blue,” he said. “We can do this if we open our souls instead of hardening our hearts.”

Dr. Jesse Richman, associate professor of political science at Old Dominion University, said the tone of the inaugural ceremony might provide insight into the strategy of the Biden administration.

“It was fitting with the difficult circumstances this month leading up to the inauguration to have this kind of measured tone,” said Dr. Richman. “I think [Biden] comes to the White House with a perspective of a legislator and the experience of finding compromise and trying to find a way through a deal that a sufficient majority can tolerate.”

Dr. Richman described Biden as the most experienced legislator to become U.S. president since Lyndon B. Johnson took the role in 1963. Biden represented Delaware for 36 years in the Senate and served as Vice President for eight years alongside former President Barack Obama.

The search for bipartisanship will be important with a divided Congress and political landscape. Nearly three weeks ago, the nation witnessed an attack on the U.S. Capitol building – somewhat of a climax of a politically-torn climate.

As of Wednesday, the Senate is evenly split, 50-50, for the first time in 20 years. Although Vice President Harris, a Democrat, holds the tie-breaking vote, Richman says any disgruntled party member can throw off the balance in a partisan vote.

Again, he says, this highlights the significance of working together.

“Every member of the majority party is crucial on a partisan issue in order to get things through,” he said.

The impact of the coronavirus pandemic was also on full display during the inauguration ceremonies, as the crowd was non-existent in comparison to other years. Attendees, including former presidents, wore masks and distanced at the Capitol building.

Richman said it highlights what President Biden has hinted will be his “head-on” approach to the COVID-19 pandemic.