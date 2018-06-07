As the story of a man, who now faces theft charges, has spread across the country after he allegedly stole a Donald Trump presidential campaign hat, many in the political world are offering their support to the victim.

Among those offering their support is Donald Trump Jr.

President Donald Trump’s son posted on Twitter offering to send the victim a new Make America Great Again hat signed by his father.

If someone can get me this young man’s information I’ll get him a new #maga hat... SIGNED by #potus!!! https://t.co/zHBz4gKpkf — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 5, 2018

Late Thursday night, 30-year-old Kino Jimenez was arrested by the San Antonio Police Department at his home in University City without incident and charged with theft.

