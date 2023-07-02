Father of Virginia Beach man killed by police will attend State of Union address

Wayne Lynch's son, Donovon was shot and killed in 2021 by a Virginia Beach police officer. Lynch wants justice in policing.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — The father of Donovon Lynch will attend Tuesday night's State of the Union address in Washington D.C.

Wayne Lynch joins families who've lost loved ones at the hands of police to push for the passage of the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act. Lynch's son Donovon, 25, was shot and killed at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront in 2021 by a police officer.

The families, including relatives of Tyre Nichols, Trayvon Martin, and George Floyd, were invited by members of the Congressional Black Caucus.

Lynch was invited by Congressman Bobby Scott (D, VA-03) who is renewing his call for the Department of Justice to open a federal investigation into Donovon's death.

In a news release, Scott said in part, "Wayne Lynch tragically lost his son Donovon at the hands of law enforcement. Too many questions still remain surrounding Donovon’s death and I again call on the Department of Justice to open a federal investigation into his death. No family should have to experience what Mr. Lynch and so many families across the country have gone through. It is critical that Congress finally take action and pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act.”

"The legislation is already available. We need to enact more to make sure this never happens again," Lynch said.

Already, the families participated in a roundtable discussion at the Library of Congress.

"We were just all telling our story about how it has affected our lives, the effect of police brutality. We just want to see something done," Lynch added.