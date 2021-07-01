Following Capitol riots, Rep. McEachin calls for impeachment

"Our chief executive has engaged in sedition and must be impeached," the Virginia 4th District Representative tweeted Wednesday night.

WASHINGTON — Following violent riots after Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol, at least one Congressman from Hampton Roads is placing the blame at the President's feet, and calling for his impeachment.

"Democracy is resilient and we will emerge from today's events stronger than ever. But to do so we must hold people accountable," Rep. Don McEachin (D, VA-04) said Wednesday night on Twitter. "Our chief executive has engaged in sedition and must be impeached."

Earlier in the day, McEachin was one of many lawmakers at the Capitol when a pro-Trump protest escalated into a breach of the Capitol building. Pictures emerged of Trump supporters inside the Senate chamber, and a woman inside was shot and killed.

Photos: Trump supporters storm US capitol during Electoral College affirmation 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9

President Trump himself, later issued a brief video tweet telling his supporters to go home, while continuing to generate false allegations that the election was stolen from them.

"This has to be laid at his feet. He encouraged this to happen," McEachin told 13News Now. "He has been asking this to happen. He has been egging this on and now it has occurred, and he needs to be held responsible."

Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar said she would write up articles of impeachment, and several lawmakers in addition to McEachin have shown support, including Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D, VA-10), who wrote on Twitter that Trump "has been encouraging these domestic terrorists since before the election."