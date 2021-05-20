After House passage, prospects for January 6 commission bill look bleak in Senate

Virginia Senator Warner on whether Senate can get to needed 60 votes: "Probably not."

WASHINGTON — Most, but not all, House Republicans on Wednesday were against the proposed January 6 Commission.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene argued that the commission would be unfair.

"Here's what's going to happen with the commission," she said. "The media is going use this to smear Trump supporters and President Trump for the next few years."

In the end, though, 35 GOP House members voted yes and the commission passed, 252-175.

The bill heads now to the evenly-split Senate, where its prospects look bleak.

"After careful consideration, I've made the decision to oppose the House Democrats' slanted and unbalanced proposal," said Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky).

North Carolina Republican Thom Tillis said Thursday in a release: "I have no confidence in Speaker Pelosi’s proposal, which is why I will vote against it.”

Sen. Mark Warner (D-Virginia) said Thursday he is not terribly upbeat at this point.

He said: "Will we practically get to the 60 votes? Probably not."

Still, Warner says it is important -- one way or another -- that the truth of what happened on January 6 is told, and the root causes behind that attack are uncovered.

"If we don't get an independent commission, I sure as heck hope that the appropriate committees in the Senate will finish their investigations," he said. "There are questions that we who work up here on Capitol Hill deserve the answers, but more importantly, there are questions the American people deserve the answers to. And it ought to be done in an independent, non-partisan, bipartisan, whatever you call it, way."

Democrats will need 10 Republican Senators to join with them in order to bypass the filibuster and for the commission to pass.