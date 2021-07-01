Hampton Roads lawmakers react to chaos at the Capitol

'None of us expected any kind of violence, or armed invasion, taking place in the halls of democracy,' said Sen. Mark Warner's communications director.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Horrifying moments unfolded at the Capitol on Wednesday while our lawmakers were just trying to do their jobs.

Hampton Roads lawmakers said the breach was a flurry of chaos. But, all of them confirmed they were safe and ready to get back to work.

“It happened suddenly, sort of like a summer storm,” said Congressman Donald McEachin.

As mobs stormed the Capitol, Virginia 4th District Representative McEachin said police rushed lawmakers to safety.

“People didn’t panic, but people obeyed the Capital Police and got to the secure locations,” McEachin said. “It is a drill we do from time to time, except it wasn’t a drill this time.”

It’s terror the team for Virginia Senator Mark Warner will never forget.

“None of us expected any kind of violence, or armed invasion, taking place in the halls of democracy,” said Warner’s Communications Director Rachel Cohen.

Virginia 1st District Republican Representative Rob Wittman called the actions unacceptable.

“I condemn them in the strongest words possible,” Wittman said. “This is not who we are as a nation.”

This week, he posted on Twitter that he was in full support of objecting to electors. On Wednesday, he said our nation is about debate, but said the crowd got it all wrong.

“We make a decision, we take a vote and then we move on,” Wittman said. “We don’t come in and see the things that happened today unfold around us and expect that is a way for us to reasonably conduct the business of the government.”

McEachin is demanding President Donald Trump be impeached.

“This has to be laid at his feet,” McEachin said. “He encouraged this to happen. He has been asking this to happen and now it has occurred, and he needs to be held responsible.”

Each lawmaker wants to make sure history never repeats itself.