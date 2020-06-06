Here's what DC looks like on the biggest day of George Floyd protests yet

Thousands of people are expected to converge upon the nation's capitol Saturday for the city's largest day of protests yet in response to the death of George Floyd.

WASHINGTON — A historic week of protests in Washington, D.C., was expected to see its largest crowds yet on Saturday as multiple local and national groups converged on the nation's capitol to protest police brutality and systemic racism.

In D.C, Saturday marked the ninth consecutive day of protests over the killing of George Floyd, a black man, by white Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. All four officers involved in the arrest that ended in Floyd's death have now been criminally charged, with Chauvin facing the most serious charge of second-degree murder.

Protests were planned for multiple locations throughout the day, beginning at the Lincoln Memorial and ultimately culminating in a black joy party at the newly christened Black Lives Matter Plaza on 16th Street near the White House.

PHOTOS: Biggest crowd of protesters yet in DC 1/22

2/22

3/22

4/22

5/22

6/22

7/22

8/22

9/22

10/22

11/22

12/22

13/22

14/22

15/22

16/22

17/22

18/22

19/22

20/22

21/22

22/22 1 / 22

WUSA9 will be out throughout the day covering the protests live across the city. Scroll through the story below for live updates on each of the locations as the day progresses:

LINCOLN MEMORIAL

Beginning at noon, protesters began gathering for a “We Want Change” rally on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial. The protesters called for an end to systemic racism, and shared their stories of participating in previous marches for justice. Others said taxpayers cannot continue to pay for the resources police are using against them, like tear gas, shields and guns.

U.S. CAPITOL

Outside the Capitol Building, protesters organized by the UDC Black Law Student Association and others began assembling around 1 p.m., bringing food and water for participants and passing out “Know Your Rights” fliers.

“We are here to educate and demand correction for the injustices in our nation right now,” a representative from the organization told WUSA9.

BLACK LIVES MATTER PLAZA

The city of D.C. painted an enormous “Black Lives Matter” mural Friday on the newly christened Black Lives Matter Plaza – the section of 16th Street near the White House.

The plaza will be the site later Saturday evening of a black joy party hosted by Black Lives Matter DC.

LAFAYETTE SQUARE

Lafayette Square has been the site of some of the most contentious moments of the past week’s protests in D.C., including the use of tear gas and sting ball grenades to forcefully clear out protesters before President Donald Trump walked to St. John’s Church for a photo-op on Monday.

On Saturday, however, things have so far remained calm, with protesters holding signs and chanting outside the barricades.