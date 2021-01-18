The alma maters of President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris will join the Presidential Escort in D.C.

WASHINGTON — Several organizations from across the country are set to participate in the virtual Parade Across America event scheduled to premiere LIVE on Inauguration Day following the inaugural ceremony, the Presidential Inaugural Committee announced Monday.

One group hitting the center stage and giving us some local pride is the Howard University drumline, also known as the alma mater of Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris. They will join the University of Delaware drumline, President-elect Joe Biden's alma mater, and escort Harris and Biden from 15th Street to the White House to kick off the virtual parade event.

The presidential escort will also include representatives of the U.S. Army Band, a Joint Service Honor Guard, and the Commander-in-Chief’s Guard and Fife and Drum Corps from the 3rd U.S. Infantry “The Old Guard.”

“As a nation, we are strengthened by our respect for one another. By lifting up voices from all walks of life, in every corner of our country, we want the first moments of the Biden-Harris Administration to be a celebration of an inclusive, resilient united America,” said PIC CEO and President of Delaware State University, Tony Allen.

The parade will also feature a local Virginia organization, Tragedy Assistance Program For Survivors (TAPS), and the following performers and speakers from across the country:

Colorado: D'Evelyn High School Marching Band

Connecticut: Native American Women’s Veterans Warriors

Delaware: Chinese Cultural Arts Center

Florida : Andrew Jackson High School JR Air Force ROTC

Idaho: Red Hot Mamas

Illinois: South Shore Drill Team

Indiana: Culver Academies

Iowa: Isiserettes Drill and Drum Corps

Louisiana: Youth Empowerment Project (YEP)

Massachusetts: MA Veterans of Foreign Wars Honor Guard

Michigan: Michigan’s Multi-Jurisdictional Mounted Police Drill Team and Color Guard

New Jersey: Teaneck High School Flag Twirlers

New York: FDNY EMS Emerald Pipes & Drums

Nevada: Mariachi Joya - Las Vegas High School

North Carolina: High Country Cloggers

Ohio: Kenton Ridge Marching Cougar Band

Oregon: American Sidesaddle Association

Pennsylvania: Boy Scout Troop 358

Puerto Rico: Puerto Rico Royalty Winterguard, Centenaria Banda Colegio University of Puerto Rico Mayagüez, Latin Power Dance & Arts, Banda Macaná de Guayanilla

South Carolina: 81st Readiness Division

Texas: Kilgore College Rangerettes

USVI: Batons, Dancers, Steel Drums, Street Parade

International: Military Children Connected Overseas

The parade will be hosted Tony Goldwyn and there will be a special performance by Garth Brooks. Several other well-known performers, athletes, and community heroes will be in attendance.

The event will be live-streamed at https://BidenInaugural.org/watch starting at 3:15 PM ET on Jan. 20 and on the PIC’s social media platforms, including YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Twitch.