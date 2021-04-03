Bill expanding voter access passes House, with no Republicans voting to support it

Democrats say the "For the People Act" fights voter suppression. The GOP is calling it a "power grab."

WASHINGTON — House Democrats say the "For the People Act" -- also known as H.R. 1 -- would provide needed reforms to protect voters' rights, increase election security, mandate independent redistricting, and more.

The 800-page bill seeks to increase voter turnout by expanding early voting, lessening identification requirements, allowing same-day registration, and requiring states to set up automatic registration for federal elections for eligible voters.

"Passing this bill has never been more urgent. We must act to protect and preserve our democracy," said Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass). "H.R. 1 is bold, transformative legislation which fights voter suppression, promotes access to the ballot, cracks down on money in politics, and promotes transparency to the American people."

Republicans universally opposed the bill.

"This bill is nothing more than an attempt by Democrats to cement their fragile and fleeting majorities at taxpayer expense," said Rep. Ben Cline (R-Va., 6th District).

In the end, the measure passed 220-210 late Wednesday night, with zero Republicans voting for it.

From Hampton Roads, Democrats Bobby Scott, Donald McEachin, and Elaine Luria voted yes.

In a statement, Luria said, "I believe this legislation will help change business-as-usual in Washington by strengthening ethics laws and increasing federal oversight."

Rep. Bobby Scott (D-Va., 3rd District) also voted yes.

He said: “The For The People Act strengthens our democracy for future generations by protecting elections from foreign interference, ending partisan gerrymandering, expanding automatic voter registration and same-day registration, and empowering small donors with matching funds paid for by lawbreakers, not taxpayers."

The region's lone Republican Rob Wittman voted no.

In a statement, he said, "H.R. 1 is a big government power grab that further weakens the integrity and security of our election system."

The bill heads now to the Senate.

President Joe Biden supports the bill, saying, "The right to vote is sacred and fundamental. This landmark legislation is urgently needed to protect that right, to safeguard the integrity of our elections."