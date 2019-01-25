WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump and congressional leaders on Friday reached a short-term deal to reopen the government for three weeks while negotiations continue over the president's demands for money to build his long-promised wall at the U.S.-Mexico border.

This agreement would break the 35-day partial government shutdown.

The Senate was set to approve the deal, with the House following later Friday, according to lawmakers and aides on Capitol Hill. The legislation would include back pay for some 800,000 federal workers who have gone without paychecks.

Local leaders reacted to the temporary shutdown:

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) issued the following statement:

“The end of the partial government shutdown provides much-needed relief to federal workers who have demonstrated tremendous dedication to the country throughout this political stalemate.

“It is vital that we do not end up in the same spot three weeks from now, which will require all sides to demonstrate a willingness to take heat from both the far-left and far-right and find common ground. From my many discussions with my Democratic colleagues over the last several weeks, it’s clear that a bipartisan deal is within reach that would secure our borders and make much-needed reforms to our nation’s broken immigration system. The big question is whether Democratic leaders, including Speaker Pelosi, are paying lip service about border security and immigration reform or whether they’re actually serious about their promise to work on a compromise. We’ll soon find out.”

