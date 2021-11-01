Advocacy groups join push to impeach Trump following deadly attack at Capitol

The article of impeachment accuses President Donald J. Trump of "incitement of insurrection."

WASHINGTON — The House of Representatives is expected to begin considering a single article of impeachment and will possibly vote on Wednesday, one week to the day after the deadly mob attack on the United States Capitol.

The article accuses President Donald J. Trump of "incitement of insurrection."

Virginia 3rd District Representative Bobby Scott released a statement Monday on why the impeachment against the President should move forward.

In it, he said: "He has shown no remorse for the loss of life and the blatant attack he incited on one of the greatest symbols of our democracy."

Meanwhile, several outside advocacy groups have joined in the call for the president's removal.

They include the American Civil Liberties Union, the NAACP, the Anti-Defamation League, and the National Association of Manufacturers.