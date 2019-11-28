WASHINGTON — Former First Lady Michelle Obama shared a family photo ahead of Thanksgiving.

"From our family to yours," she tweeted.

Her husband, former President Barack Obama, shared his own message of gratitude on Thursday.

"Today, we give thanks for our blessings, give back to those around us, and enjoy some time — and turkey, and maybe a little football — with the ones we love," the former commander in chief wrote on Twitter.

The post included an image of the family volunteering.

@BarackObama/Twitter

President Donald Trump made a surprise visit to Afghanistan Thursday to spend time with U.S. troops serving overseas on Thanksgiving. President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump made a similar visit to Iraq last Christmas to recognize the contributions and sacrifices of American military service members abroad.

President Donald Trump speaks at a dinning facility during a surprise Thanksgiving Day visit to the troops, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, at Bagram Air Field, Afghanistan.

AP Photo/Alex Brandon

