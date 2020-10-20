Trump reportedly cuts off interview with '60 Minutes'

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump abruptly ended a "60 Minutes" interview after getting upset over a few questions, according to reports.
The interview happened Tuesday at the White House as part of the CBS program's special election episode set to air Sunday.
According to The New York Times, citing two people familiar with what happened, the president grew irritated with journalist Lesley Stahl's line of questioning. Trump spent more than 45 minutes filming, and the taping hadn't finished when the president's aides expected it to, the paper reported.
CNN reports Trump told CBS he believed they had enough material to use.
Trump posted a short clip on his Twitter account that appeared to show Stahl after the interview. "Lesley Stahl of 60 Minutes not wearing a mask in the White House after her interview with me," the president tweeted. "Much more to come."
The Times says Trump then refused to participate in a "walk and talk" segment with Stahl and Vice President Mike Pence.
The president later followed up his initial tweet, teasing he might post what recorded during the interview.
Stahl, like Trump, contracted coronavirus earlier this year and underwent hospitalization.
The anchor of the "CBS Evening News," Norah O'Donnell, will interview Democratic nominee Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris separately as part of the election special.
It is scheduled to air at 7:30 p.m. on CBS.
